Intelligent Transport System Market by Top Vendors (Thales Group, Siemens AG, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International BV, Q-Free ASA, Denso Corporation, Efcon AG, Lanner Electronics, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc., Iteris Inc., Atkins Group)

Global Intelligent Transport System Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Intelligent Transport System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Intelligent Transport System industry. Research market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Top key players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges key statistics on the market status.

Global Intelligent Transport System Market Projected for USD 19.38 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Intelligent Transport System Market

Some of the dominant players in global intelligent transportation system market are:-

Thales Group,

Siemens AG,

Garmin Ltd.,

Kapsch Trafficcom,

Tomtom International BV,

Q-Free ASA,

Denso Corporation,

Efcon AG,

Lanner Electronics,

Savari Inc.,

Transcore Inc.,

Iteris Inc.,

Atkins Group,

Ricardo plc.,

3M,

Hitachi,

Nuance Communications Incorporation,

Telenav Inc. and

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Intelligent Transport System Market

The global intelligent transportation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent transportation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Intelligent Transport System Market

The Global Intelligent Transport System Market is Segmented Based on:-

Component,

System,

Application And

Geographical Segments.

Based on Component, the global intelligent transportation system market is segmented into:-

Hardware,

Software And



Based on Application, the global intelligent transportation system market is segmented into:-

Fleet Management And Asset Monitoring System,

Intelligent Traffic System,

Collision Avoidance System,

Parking Management System,

Passenger Information System,

Ticketing Management System,

Emergency Vehicle Notification System and

Automotive Telematics System.

Based on Geography the global intelligent transportation system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Development of smart vehicles.

Rising demand for better transportation infrastructure due to technological disruptions.

Growing number of smart cities.

