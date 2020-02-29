IoT in Healthcare Market Industry New Research Analysis On Sales, Segments, Outlook, Growth 2018 to 2024 and Market Competitors: Medtronic, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcaree, Royal Philips, Microsoft

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “IoT in Healthcare” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1512

Robots uses of IoT in Healthcare sector drives the market of Iot in Healthcare Sector Market

The rising demand of chronic disease management, better connectivity between the doctors and the patients, Enhanced Drug delivery system in the healthcare sectors have created the demand of IoT in the healthcare sector. In addition, the IoT allows to interconnect devices with each other that improve patient monitoring, patient outcomes, decrease in errors and other benefits which is likely to boost the market growth. Due to introduction of the IoT in the healthcare the efficiency, effectiveness and the quality of the service in healthcare has improved. In addition, the IoT in the healthcare is mostly used in the closed-loop insulin delivery, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Activity trackers during cancer treatment, and connected inhalers. In addition, the IoT in the healthcare sector also provides Ingestible sensors, connected contact lenses, Depression-fighting Apple Watch app, Coagulation testing and others.

The introduction of the artificial intelligence technology in healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of this market. In addition, some factors such as technological advancement in the healthcare sector, rising demand of cost effective management system for treatment, collaboration of IT companies with the major companies catering into healthcare are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the issue associated with data privacy and security are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, ongoing Improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising investments for the R&D and growing demand of technological advancement in the healthcare sector is projected to create several opportunities for this market in upcoming years.

Buy this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1512

North America accounts for the largest market share in the IoT in the healthcare market

North America accounts for the largest market share in the IoT in the healthcare market owing to the presence of major players such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic and many other. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in IoT in the healthcare market. The growing demand for cloud based management system in the healthcare industries drives the market growth in Asia pacific region. Furthermore, presence of various hospitals and surgical center and growing healthcare infrastructure are likely to escalate the market growth in Asia Pacific region

Thales and Device Authority partner to protect healthcare IoT

In July 2018, the two companies have jointly developed a solution which will help prevent hacking attacks against connected healthcare equipment. The solution uses DeviceAuthority’s IoT identity and access management (IAM) to authenticate IoT devices and ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data they rely on.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.