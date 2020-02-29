Latest Research on Global Protein Ingredients Market Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Protein Ingredients Market (by source (animal source and plant source), application (food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, infant formulations animal feed and pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Protein Ingredients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Protein Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Protein Ingredients growth factors.

The forecast Protein Ingredients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Protein Ingredients on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Protein ingredients are molecules that are made from one or more chains of amino acids in a specific order. Protein ingredients are consumed to keep up the level of proteins in a human body and they are the best source to keep the body fit. Protein ingredients are necessary for regulation, structure, and function of body tissues, body cells, and various organs. Protein as a part of all procedures happening within cells endorsed as health and wellness ingredients that helps consumers for maintaining a better lifestyle through all the stages of life. As the human body is unable to produce vital amino acids that are essential for healing cells they are derived from different sources such as plants and animals. Animals proteins can be derived from fish, milk, meat, eggs, and other sources while, plant protein is derived from wheat, rice, pea, and canola. These protein ingredients can be used in various food products such as bakery, beverages, and so on to increase the protein level in the food products. Rich protein diets, combined with low-carbohydrates, are gaining energy as they help to successfully fight against diabetes and obesity.

Factors such as growing consumer consciousness and growing market acceptance, mainly for functional foods and dietary supplements is boosting the growth of the protein ingredient market. Further, the rising inclination of consumers for fortified foods and for foods enhanced with protein ingredients and increasing application of protein ingredients in food and beverage products is also fostering the growth of this market in the near future. In addition to this, a rush in health-related issues among consumers has directed them to choose for functional foods that contain the right amount of proteins and other energetic nutrients and this is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

An increasing trend among the fitness-oriented consumers and the role of protein-rich foods for building muscle and weight management are further motivating the growth of this market. Besides, growing demand for protein ingredients in different divisions such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are inspiring the consumers and demographic changes such as increasing income levels, growth in aged population, and growing urbanization have augmented the demand for protein ingredients worldwide. On the flip side, the growing concerns over the harmful effects of gelatin and the relatively lower consumption of plant proteins may limit the growth of this market over the upcoming years.

Among the geographies, North America is the largest growing region for the protein ingredient market followed by the Asia Pacific, while Europe region is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region for protein ingredient market is due to growing consumption of snacks; energy bars; and cold cereals as this product have high amount protein ingredients, and growing consumers demand for low saturated fat and cholesterol free beverages are boosting the growth of this market. Further, growing health awareness regarding the positive effect of protein consumption on health is expected to drive this regional market. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region, factors responsible for the growth of this market is due to growing aged population and continually changing climate conditions in countries like India, China, and Australia have upraised concerns for skin problems and these are anticipated to fuel personal care products demand that has resulted in enhancing the overall industrial growth over the upcoming years. The upsurge in healthcare and cosmetics industries in India, Japan, and China combined with the low manufacturing cost as compared to the U.S. and European countries, is likely to drive the growth of protein ingredient market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Source and Application

The report on global protein ingredients market covers segments such as, source and application. On the basis of source the global protein ingredients market is categorized into animal source and plant source. On the basis of application the global protein ingredients market is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, infant formulations animal feed and pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global protein ingredients market such as, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Hilmar Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc, Nestle SA, Koyo Merchantile Co ltd, Unilever, Hostess Brands Inc and PepsiCo Inc.

