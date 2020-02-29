Leak Testers market is projected to reach 350 Million US$ by 2025 | ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments

HTF MI broadcasted a new title “Global Leak Testers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with 121 pages and in-depth assessment including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players such as ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, VIC Leak Detection, Uson, Hermann Sewerin, TASI, InterTech, AFRISO, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Bacharach, Tecna srl, CETA, Changzhou Changce, Kane International, Rothenberger & HAIRUISI. The research study provides forecasts for Leak Testers investments till 2022.

First, as for the global leak testers industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, and VIC Leak Detection, which closes to 49 per cent totally in 2015. The France giant ATEQ, which has 18.88% revenue market share in 2015, is the leader in the leak testers industry. The manufacturers following ATEQ are INFICON and Cosmo Instruments, which respectively has 14.16% and 7.67% market share globally. The Changzhou Changce is the leader of China leak testers industry. It sells a total of 2.87 million dollar leak tester products in the year of 2015

Second, the global consumption of leak tester products rises up from 33 K units in 2011 to 40.5 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. At the same time, the revenue of world leak tester sales market has a leap from 212 million dollar to 252 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the leak testers products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of leak tester products are automotive, consumer goods, energy, HVAC/R, medical and military. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of product quality, the consumption increase of leak testers will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the leak tester products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of leak tester products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the leak testers field hastily.

The Leak Testers market was valued at 260 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 350 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Leak Testers.

This report presents the worldwide Leak Testers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Product Analysis:

This Report provides a detailed study of given products. The report also provides comprehensive analysis of Key Trends & advance technologies. The Global Leak Testers (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Portable Leak Tester, Compact Leak Tester & Stationary Leak Tester

Application Analysis:

This report provides an advance approach to the market growth with a detailed analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Global Leak Testers market. The market is segmented by Application such as Industrial, Automotive, Medical, HVAC/R, Laboratories & Energy with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.

Industry Growth:

An in-depth study about key trends and emerging drivers with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Leak Testers market. The market is expected to estimate at XX million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of XX%.

Key Highlights of the Global Leak Testers Market :

• Market Share of players that includes ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, VIC Leak Detection, Uson, Hermann Sewerin, TASI, InterTech, AFRISO, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Bacharach, Tecna srl, CETA, Changzhou Changce, Kane International, Rothenberger & HAIRUISI to better understand how deeply they have penetrated the market.

• Conceptual analysis of the Leak Testers Market products, application wise segmented study.

• Clear study and pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

• Analysis of major regional segmentation on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Leak Testers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Leak Testers Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Leak Testers Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Leak Testers Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Leak Testers Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Leak Testers market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions?

