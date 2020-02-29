Luxury Jewellery US Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2023

US Luxury Jewellery Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Luxury Jewellery in the US” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 14 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Luxury costume and fine jewellery continued to underperform in 2017, as local consumers spent less money on luxury accessories like jewellery and watches whilst spending more on experiences (leisure and recreation) and housing, and spending by foreign tourists decreased as they travelled to the US less due to the stronger US dollar, new travel restrictions and visa criteria. Also, with the continuing athleisure trend, consumers wear less jewellery with their outfits. Furthermore, internet retail…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change



Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857762-luxury-jewellery-in-the-us

Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857762-luxury-jewellery-in-the-us

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury Jewellery Sales Still Underperform

Popularity of Jewellery for Holiday Gifts Declines, But Self-purchasing Element Is Growing

Luxury Jewellery Adapts To Internet Retailing, A Channel Set To Keep Growing

Competitive Landscape

Tiffany & Co Struggles With Unsteady Consumer Spending

Social Media Is A Key Marketing Tool

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

US Luxury Market Faces Multiple Challenges

the Perception of Luxury Is Changing

Luxury Goods Remains Competitive and Diverse

Luxury Online Sales Continue To Grow

Luxury Goods Is Expected To Rise Again

Market Indicators

Table 8 of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 9 of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 10 of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 12 Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 15 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.