MOBILE AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET FOR MARKETING AND ADVERTISING IN THE US TO GROW AT CAGR OF 95.35% AND FORECAST TO 2021
Augmented reality technology blends digital content with the physical world. It is used to display computer-generated images in a user’s field of vision and provide relevant information about objects in the real world. It allows the user to scan the physical real-world environment and provides an enhanced or augmented experience by adding virtual computer-generated information. End-users can make use of this technology through apps developed for mobile devices.
The analysts forecast the mobile augmented reality market for marketing and advertising in the US to grow at a CAGR of 95.35% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mobile augmented reality market for marketing and advertising in the US for the period 2015-2019. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of vendors in the market. The report covers the overall ecosystem of the mobile augmented reality market, which includes augmented reality engine, augmented reality software applications, and augmented reality hardware. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the augmented reality market for marketing and advertising in the US. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.
The report, Augmented Reality Market for Marketing and Advertising in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Augmented Pixels
• Aurasma
• Blippar
• Catchoom
• Metaio
• NGRAIN
• Qualcomm
• Total Immersion
• Wikitude
• Zappar
Market driver
• High usage of mobile devices
Market challenge
• Lack of content
Market trend
• Increased integration in mobile devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market overview
History
Present scenario
Future perspective
AR hardware
Advertising market in US
PART 06: Technology life cycle
PART 07: Market landscape
Value chain
Market size and forecast
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
Augmented Pixels
Aurasma
Blippar
Catchoom
Metaio
NGRAIN
Qualcomm
Total Immersion
Wikitude
Zappar
..…..Continued
