Mobile Business Intelligence Market 2018 Comprehensive Study: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, TIBCO Software Inc., Information Builders, MicroStrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc. and Others

The growing usage of the smart phones across the globe for business and other day to day purposes are enhancing the market for mobile business intelligence. With the usage of BI it helps the firms to extract insights from key operational data types, such as log files, performance metrics, events, and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Mobile Enterprise Application

Advancement of Mobile Device Features

Proliferation of In-Memory Computing

Difficulty in Identifying Significant RoI

Lack of Suitable Data Governance Process

Global Mobile BI Market accounted for USD 4.25 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Segment by Regions, In-depth Analysis Covers:-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global mobile BI market are:-

IBM Corporation,

SAP SE,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

QlikTech International AB,

TIBCO Software Inc.,

Information Builders,

TABLEAU SOFTWARE.,

MicroStrategy Incorporated,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Yellowfin among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of business function, the global mobile BI market is segmented into:-

Information Technology,

Finance,

Sales,

Marketing,

Operations And

Human Resources.

On the basis of application, the global mobile BI market is segmented into:-

Fraud And Security Management,

Sales And Marketing Management,

Predictive Asset Maintenance,

Risk And Compliance Management,

Customer Engagement and Analysis,

Supply Chain Management And Procurement,

Operations Management and Others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global mobile BI market is segmented into:-

Banking,

Financial Services And Insurance,

It And Telecommunications,

Retail & Ecommerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing,

Government And Defense,

Energy & Utilities,

Transportation And Logistics,

Media & Entertainment and others.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Mobile BI Market

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile BI Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Mobile BI Market, with sales, revenue, and price of —–, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mobile BI, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Mobile BI Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile BI Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

