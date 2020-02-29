MOTORCYCLE ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEMS 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 36.22% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Motorcycle ABS is a device which prevents the wheels of a motorcycle from locking when a driver applies brake suddenly. This results in maintaining stability after hard braking and reduces stopping distance. Hence, this device increases the safety quotient of the rider. ABS is widely considered to be the preferred device for motorcycle riders as it provides efficient braking and stability during emergency situations. Safety from the consequences of emergency braking offered by ABS when used in a motorcycle and add-on features of its advanced versions make two-wheelers more viable for touring purposes

The analysts forecast the global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market to grow at a CAGR of 36.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue generated from the motorcycle ABS market across the geographies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• Continental

• ZF TRW

• BWI Group

• Honda Motor Group

Other prominent vendors

• Aisin Seiki

• Brakes India

• Hitachi Automotive System

• NXP

• Johnson Electric

Market driver

• The dual safety benefit of reduction in stopping distance and skidding during sudden braking

Market challenge

• Heavy penetration of low-cost bikes in India, China, and the UK

Market trend

• Lightweighting of ABS

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

