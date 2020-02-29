Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis, Forecast to 2025

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry, by summing up the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The ongoing developments in the architecture of industrial machinery have enhanced accuracy and performance for repeatable tasks. This, in turn, has created a huge room for devices that can integrate with traditional axis positioning. The digital motion controller is one such device that acts as a modern solution for axis control in machines and systems. They can be PC programmed with the help of software to manage position, velocity, or force of any electrohydraulic axis to improve motion performance and simplify automation architecture, and can be interfaced with fieldbus, the machine main control unit.CNC machines are used in most industrial applications for better process accuracy and productivity. The spindle positions of these machines are controlled by motion controllers. The precise movement control of CNC machines from light-duty to heavy-duty applications is assisted by the effective deployment of motion control systems. The accurate movements of the machine assist in locating the machining area and assist in determining the quality of products being developed.Moreover, the effective deployment of motion control system also ensures fast, smooth, and vibration-less movement of machine operations. The utilization of the motion control systems in CNC machines will increase the adoption of these machines for industrial applications, which is likely to create a favorable market for multi-axis motion controller market in the coming years.The Multi-axis Motion Controller market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

ABB, Galil, Mitsubishi Electric, Parker Hannifin, Aerotech, AMK, Altra Industrial Motion, Arcus Technology, CS-Lab, Delta Tau Data Systems, FAULHABER, Moog, OMEGA, OMRON, ORMEC Systems, Rockwell Automation, SANYO DENKI, Schneider Electric, Servotronix Motion Control, Strategi, Technosoft, Toyo Advanced Technologies,

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market by Applications:

>Machine tools

>Semiconductor

>Packaging and labelling

>Material handling

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market by Types:

>GMC

>Robotics and CNC

