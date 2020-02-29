Newsprint Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players: Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Newsprint Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Newsprint market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Newsprint volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Newsprint market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Paper

Daio Paper

Newsprint Namibia

Stora Enso

Sappi

MDC Wallcoverings

Catalyst Paper

Rayonier Advanced Materials

NORPAC

White Birch Paper

Kruger

Canson

Alberta Newsprint

Resolute Forest Products

Inland Empire Paper

Malaysian Newsprint Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Newsprint Paper

Improved Newsprint Paper

Specialty Newsprint Paper

Segment by Application

Printing and Publication Paper

Office Paper and Stationery

Table of Contents

1 Newsprint Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Newsprint

1.2 Newsprint Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Newsprint Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standard Newsprint Paper

1.2.3 Improved Newsprint Paper

1.2.4 Specialty Newsprint Paper

1.3 Newsprint Segment by Application

1.3.1 Newsprint Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Printing and Publication Paper

1.3.3 Office Paper and Stationery

1.3 Global Newsprint Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Newsprint Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Newsprint Market Size

1.4.1 Global Newsprint Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Newsprint Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Newsprint Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Newsprint Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Newsprint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Newsprint Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Newsprint Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Newsprint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Newsprint Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Newsprint Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Newsprint Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Newsprint Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Newsprint Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Newsprint Production

3.4.1 North America Newsprint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Newsprint Production

3.5.1 Europe Newsprint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Newsprint Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Newsprint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Newsprint Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Newsprint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Newsprint Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Newsprint Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Newsprint Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Newsprint Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Newsprint Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Newsprint Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Newsprint Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Newsprint Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Newsprint Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Newsprint Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Newsprint Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Newsprint Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Newsprint Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Newsprint Business

7.1 Nippon Paper

7.1.1 Nippon Paper Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nippon Paper Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Daio Paper

7.2.1 Daio Paper Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Daio Paper Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Newsprint Namibia

7.3.1 Newsprint Namibia Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Newsprint Namibia Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Stora Enso

7.4.1 Stora Enso Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Stora Enso Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sappi

7.5.1 Sappi Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sappi Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MDC Wallcoverings

7.6.1 MDC Wallcoverings Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MDC Wallcoverings Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Catalyst Paper

7.7.1 Catalyst Paper Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Catalyst Paper Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Rayonier Advanced Materials

7.8.1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Rayonier Advanced Materials Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NORPAC

7.9.1 NORPAC Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NORPAC Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 White Birch Paper

7.10.1 White Birch Paper Newsprint Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Newsprint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 White Birch Paper Newsprint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Kruger

7.12 Canson

7.13 Alberta Newsprint

7.14 Resolute Forest Products

7.15 Inland Empire Paper

7.16 Malaysian Newsprint Industries

8 Newsprint Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Newsprint Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Newsprint

8.4 Newsprint Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Newsprint Distributors List

9.3 Newsprint Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Newsprint Market Forecast

11.1 Global Newsprint Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Newsprint Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Newsprint Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Newsprint Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Newsprint Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Newsprint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Newsprint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Newsprint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Newsprint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Newsprint Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Newsprint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Newsprint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Newsprint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Newsprint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Newsprint Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Newsprint Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

