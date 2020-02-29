NONPROFIT DONATION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Nonprofit Donation Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nonprofit Donation Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nonprofit Donation Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Nonprofit Donation Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Individuals
Nonprofit Organizations
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CiviCRM
Aplos
Qgiv
Salsa
Fundly
WeFunder
GoFundMe
DonorsChoose
Kickstarter
Kiva
Donately
GlobalGiving
OneCause
NeonCRM
Snowball
Keela
Kindful
Charityproud
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nonprofit Donation Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Nonprofit Donation Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nonprofit Donation Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nonprofit Donation Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Nonprofit Donation Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individuals
2.4.2 Nonprofit Organizations
2.5 Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Nonprofit Donation Software by Players
3.1 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Nonprofit Donation Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 CiviCRM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.1.3 CiviCRM Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 CiviCRM News
11.2 Aplos
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Aplos Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Aplos News
11.3 Qgiv
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Qgiv Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Qgiv News
11.4 Salsa
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Salsa Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Salsa News
11.5 Fundly
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Fundly Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Fundly News
11.6 WeFunder
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.6.3 WeFunder Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 WeFunder News
11.7 GoFundMe
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.7.3 GoFundMe Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 GoFundMe News
11.8 DonorsChoose
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.8.3 DonorsChoose Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 DonorsChoose News
11.9 Kickstarter
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Nonprofit Donation Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Kickstarter Nonprofit Donation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Kickstarter News
……Continued
