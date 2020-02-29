Palletizing Machine Sales Market 2025: Demand By Key Players Like FUNAC, Fujiyusoki, ABB, KUKA, YASKAWA, NACHI, TopTier, Kawasaki

This report studies the global Palletizing Machine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Palletizing Machine market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

A palletizing machine is a machine which provides automatic means for stacking cases of goods or products onto a pallet.

Globally, there is an increase in demand of palletizing machine. The evolution of palletizers is on a fast pace to cater the complex requirements of end users. The palletizing machine market is driven by the advancements in technology and companies emphasis on improving supply chain and operational efficiencies.

Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, the price of palletizing machine is at a fluctuation state. According to QY Research, the average price is about 78 K USD/Unit in 2015.

FUNAC, Fujiyusoki, ABB are the first three manufacturers in 2015, altogether dominating revenue market share of 26 percent.

In the next five years, the global consumption of palletizing machine will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected to be about 13900 units by the end of 2020.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future.

Although there is a certain profit space in palletizing machine industry, the study group recommends the new entrants who with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels do not enter into the palletizing machine industry hastily.

The global Palletizing Machine market is valued at 840 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025.

