Paraffin Wax Market Growth Analysis by Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) and Gross Margin 2019-2025

Summary:

Paraffin wax is a white or colorless soft solid derivable from petroleum, coal or oil shale that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.

Paraffin Wax have wide range of applications, such as candles, food, pyrotechnics, fiberboard, etc. Candles was the most widely used area which took up about 39.8% of the global total in 2017.

Global Paraffin Wax market size will increase to 7290 Million US$ by 2025, from 5810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paraffin Wax.

The following firms are included in the Paraffin Wax Market: CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras, ENI, Cepsa, MOL, Nippon Seiro, IGI, Calumet, Samir, HollyFrontier, Hansen & Rosenthal,.

Various topics covered in the Paraffin Wax Market Report are as follows:

Development Trends, Analysis of Construction, Resource, Sales and Market Status, Analysis of Paraffin Wax Market Key Manufacturers, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis.

Paraffin Wax Market by Applications:

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard

Other industries

Paraffin Wax Market by Types:

Fully Refined Wax

Semi-refined Wax

Others (Food Grade, Ceresine Wax etc.)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paraffin Wax:

>History Year: 2014-2018

>Base Year: 2018

>Estimated Year: 2019

>Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Regions covered in the Paraffin Wax Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

Reasons for buying Paraffin Wax Report:

Table of Contents

Industry Overview of Paraffin Wax Market

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Paraffin Wax Market

Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Paraffin Wax Market

Global Paraffin Wax Overall Market Overview

Paraffin Wax Regional Market Analysis

Major Manufacturers Analysis of Paraffin Wax Industry

Development Trend of Analysis of Paraffin Wax Market

Consumers Analysis of Paraffin Wax Industry

