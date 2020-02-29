Parboiled Rice Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2025

Parboiled rice is a type of processed rice, principally a partially boiled rice. The process for parboiled rice involves a hydrothermal processing of rice paddy before milling. The processing of parboiled rice includes five major steps such as soaking paddy in lukewarm or cold water, steaming, drying, husking and milling. The parboiled rice milling offers high yield with low breakage of rice grains. The parboiled rice is rich in source of calcium, fiber, potassium, vitamins such as B-6. The parboiled rice is a better source for diabetic patients as it contains low amount of starch. The parboiling increases the nutritional value, decreases breakage and also changes the surface of cooked rice. The parboiled rice is widely used in frozen foods and as dry powders in instant soup mixes. The parboiled rice are also available in three rice length forms such as long, medium and short. The parboiled rice market is expected to gain high momentum over the forecast period with increase in consumption of parboiled rice.

The global parboiled rice market is driven by the increasing demand for high nutritional rice. Some properties of parboiled rice such as non-sticky texture, swelled nature due to high amount of water absorption, high content of minerals and vitamins propels the global parboiled rice market. The high demand for long rice grain type drives the global parboiled rice market. The parboiled rice cooks quickly and hence offer advantage over other types of rice

However, the parboiled rice is expensive and involves various processing steps when compared to other type of rice thus increases the capital cost. This might restrain the global parboiled rice market.On the basis of parboiled rice type, parboiled rice market is segmented into:-,White,Brown,On the basis of rice length form, parboiled rice market is segmented into,Long grain,Medium grain,Short grain,On the basis of application, parboiled rice market is segmented into,Frozen food,Instant dry mixes of soup,Others.

Rice is a staple food for most of the regions wherein Asia, North America and Sub Saharan regions dominates the global rice market. The global parboiled rice market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global parboiled rice market in terms of consumption. The countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan are the prominent countries in parboiled rice market both in terms of consumption and production in APEJ region. Followed by APEJ is North America wherein California, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas holds majority of share in terms of parboiled rice growth. Latin America is anticipate to project moderately high growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period. Europe and Japan are expected to grow at an average CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified in the global parboiled rice market includes,Buhler AG,Induss Group,Parboiled Rice Thailand,National Rice Company,Udon Rice Co., Ltd,Riceland International Limited\,American Rice, Inc.,RISERIA PASINI S.R.L,Sandstone International Co., Ltd.

