Passenger Information System Market by Manufacturers, Regions and Swot Analysis & Forecast By 2024

Passenger Information System Market Report Provides A Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Passenger Information System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Passenger Information System market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4600 million by 2024, from US$ 3740 million in 2019.

The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.

Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used.

PIS is an integrated system. PIS manufacturers not only provide equipment to customers, but also offer designation and consultancy services to their customers. Actually, a PIS project usually last for a period of two-three years, which is related with transportations’ project scheme.

The Passenger Information System Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

LCD Display System

LED Display System

Segmentation by application:

Metro

Train

Airplane

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

EKE-Electronics

Teleste Corporation

Atos SE

Televic Group

SAIRA Electronics

AMiT

Indra

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Toyo Denki

Neusoft

Potevio

Sunwin Intelligent

Beijing Century Real Technology

GLARUN TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology

Contron

The data from the top players in the global Passenger Information System market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Passenger Information System Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Passenger Information System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Passenger Information System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Passenger Information System Segment by Type

2.2.1 LCD Display System

2.2.2 LED Display System

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Passenger Information System Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Passenger Information System by Players

3.1 Global Passenger Information System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Passenger Information System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Passenger Information System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Passenger Information System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Passenger Information System by Regions

4.1 Passenger Information System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Passenger Information System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Passenger Information System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Passenger Information System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Passenger Information System Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Passenger Information System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Passenger Information System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Passenger Information System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Passenger Information System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Passenger Information System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Passenger Information System Market Size by Application

& more..

