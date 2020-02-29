Pea Protein Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Pea Protein Market (by type (isolates, concentrates and textured), application (meat extenders and analogs, snacks & bakery products, nutritional supplements and beverages), form (dry and wet)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pea Protein. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pea Protein cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pea Protein growth factors.

The forecast Pea Protein Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pea Protein on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pea protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pea protein is a food ingredient with a neutral taste. It is used in dairy alternatives such as cheese and yogurt. It is obtained from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid in it. Pea protein has a variety of application in the food and beverage industry. It is segmented into concentrates, isolates and textured pea depending on their protein content. It is used as a meat extender, substitutes, and analogs.

Adoption of a healthier lifestyle due to the increasing concern for health and wellness among the consumers across the world is pushing forward the demand for the global pea protein market are the key factor driving the demand for the global pea protein market. Expansion of the nutraceutical industry and the rising demand for gluten-free products are also driving the global pea protein market. In addition, the rising consumption of meat substitutes, the growing application of pea protein for sport’s nutrition segment are some of the major drivers for the global pea protein market. In addition, the increasing concern towards lactose intolerance levels is driving the demand for global pea protein products.

On the basis of region, the Global Pea Protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the major market share followed by Europe. North American Pea protein market is growing due to the rising demand for French-grown yellow peas, which is also branded by Roquette under the name of Nutralys. Germany has the highest market share in the European region. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market in the sector due to its increasing health consciousness and the increasing influence of western culture. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR compared to other regions, and China occupies the leading market position, with India and Japan being other important high potential markets.

Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Form

The report on global pea protein market covers segments such as type, application, and form. On the basis of type, the global pea protein market is categorized into isolates, concentrates and textured. On the basis of application, the global pea protein market is categorized into meat extenders and analogs, snacks & bakery products, nutritional supplements and beverages. On the basis of form, the global pea protein market is categorized into dry and wet.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pea protein market such as, Roquette Frères (France),, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada),, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Nutri-Pea Limited (Canada),, Sotexpro (France), Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.),, Farbest Brands (U.S.),, Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China),, Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd. (China) and The Scoular Company (U.S.).

