Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2024 Top Players: Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd , ABB Ltd., Shibuya Corporation, Universal Robots A/S.

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Pharmaceutical Robots” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global pharmaceutical robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Technological innovation in Pharmaceutical robots to promote the growth of Pharmaceutical robots market

Pharmaceutical robots deal with the manufacturing of large volume of medicines that require greater speed, accuracy, reliability and more flexibility, these efficiency factors can be achieved through robot automation. In addition, technological advancement in robots and high adoption of robots in the pharmaceutical industry over the globe are driving the pharmaceutical robot market. However, high investment in the field of automated manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to hamper the Pharmaceutical Robots Market. Going further, leading key player in this marker are introducing technologically advanced robotic machines in the manufacturing field which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the Pharmaceutical Robots Market in the near future.

Teradyne and Universal Robots Announced Agreement for Teradyne to Acquire Universal Robots, Leader in Collaborative Robots

Teradyne, Inc. and the shareholders of Universal Robots (UR) is announced they have signed a definitive agreement under which Teradyne will acquire privately held Universal Robots, the Danish pioneer of collaborative robots, for $285 million net of cash acquired plus $65 million if certain performance targets are met extending through 2018. The acquisition has been approved by the Board of Directors of each company and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2015 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Universal Robots is the leading supplier of collaborative robots; low-cost, easy-to-deploy and simple-to -program robots that work side by side with production workers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. Collaborative robotics is a $100 million segment of the industrial robotics market growing at more than 50% per year.

The Asia pacific region dominates the pharmaceutical robots market

Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the pharmaceutical robots market followed by Europe. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Japan and China is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in this region. International Federation of Robotics (IFR) stated that China is the largest market for industrial robots. Many countries in APAC provides 3rd party drug manufacturing services. In addition, APAC has the highest population in the world. With rising chronic and influenza prevalence, the demand for pharmaceutical products/ medicines is high in this region. This results in an increasing number of pharma companies settling in the APAC region. Europe is accounted to have a significant share in the pharmaceutical Robots Market owing to the high penetration of robotics in the countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. North America region is anticipated to offer lucrative growth for this market over the forecast period. The factors facilitating growth in the North America region are a presence of pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and high adoption of automation to enhance efficiency.

The major key players in Pharmaceutical Robots Market are Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd , ABB Ltd., Shibuya Corporation, Universal Robots A/S. , Marchesini Group S.P.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Universal Robots A/S.

