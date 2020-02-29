Pigments and Dyes Market 2019-2026 Segment by Applications- Textile, Leather, Paint, Coatings, Printing Ink and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Pigments and Dyes Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Pigments and Dyes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pigments and Dyes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pigments and Dyes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archroma

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory

KRONOS Worldwide Inc

Lanxess AG

Dupont

OCI Company Ltd

Rockwood Holdings Inc

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pigments

Dyes

Segment by Application

Textile

Leather

Paint

Coatings

Plastic

Printing Ink

Table of Contents

1 Pigments and Dyes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pigments and Dyes

1.2 Pigments and Dyes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pigments

1.2.3 Dyes

1.3 Pigments and Dyes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pigments and Dyes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Textile

1.3.3 Leather

1.3.4 Paint

1.3.5 Coatings

1.3.6 Plastic

1.3.7 Printing Ink

1.3 Global Pigments and Dyes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Pigments and Dyes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pigments and Dyes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pigments and Dyes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pigments and Dyes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pigments and Dyes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pigments and Dyes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pigments and Dyes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pigments and Dyes Production

3.4.1 North America Pigments and Dyes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pigments and Dyes Production

3.5.1 Europe Pigments and Dyes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pigments and Dyes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pigments and Dyes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pigments and Dyes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pigments and Dyes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pigments and Dyes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pigments and Dyes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pigments and Dyes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pigments and Dyes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pigments and Dyes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pigments and Dyes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pigments and Dyes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pigments and Dyes Business

7.1 Archroma

7.1.1 Archroma Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Archroma Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 BASF SE Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF SE Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DIC Corp.

7.3.1 DIC Corp. Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DIC Corp. Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory

7.4.1 Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KRONOS Worldwide Inc

7.5.1 KRONOS Worldwide Inc Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KRONOS Worldwide Inc Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lanxess AG

7.6.1 Lanxess AG Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lanxess AG Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Dupont

7.7.1 Dupont Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Dupont Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 OCI Company Ltd

7.8.1 OCI Company Ltd Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 OCI Company Ltd Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Rockwood Holdings Inc

7.9.1 Rockwood Holdings Inc Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Rockwood Holdings Inc Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Clariant AG

7.10.1 Clariant AG Pigments and Dyes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Pigments and Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Clariant AG Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Huntsman Corporation

7.12 LANXESS

8 Pigments and Dyes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pigments and Dyes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pigments and Dyes

8.4 Pigments and Dyes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Pigments and Dyes Distributors List

9.3 Pigments and Dyes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Pigments and Dyes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Pigments and Dyes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Pigments and Dyes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Pigments and Dyes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Pigments and Dyes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Pigments and Dyes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Pigments and Dyes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Pigments and Dyes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Pigments and Dyes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Pigments and Dyes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

