Plant Growth Regulators Market to 2024: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Plant Growth Regulators Market (by type (auxins, cytokinins, gibberellins, abscisic acid), crop type (fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains), formulation (water-dispersible & water-soluble granules), function (plant growth promoters, inhibitors)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Plant Growth Regulators. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Plant Growth Regulators cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Plant Growth Regulators growth factors.

The forecast Plant Growth Regulators Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Plant Growth Regulators on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global plant growth regulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Plant Growth Regulators is a natural or synthetic chemical that modifies or controls one or more specific physiological processes within the plant. Natural regulators are produced by the plant itself and also synthetic regulators, those are found naturally in the plants are called plant hormones. As the plant require oxygen, water, sunlight, and nutrition to develop and grow, it also requires certain chemical substances such as Plant Growth Regulators for managing the growth and development of the plant. These are the manmade chemicals applied to the plants. On the basis of their action, Plant growth regulators are divided into two groups such as Plant growth promoters (auxins, gibberellin, and cytokinin) and Plant growth inhibitors (abscisic acid and ethylene). Plant Growth Regulators has its efficient functioning as a chemical for intercellular communication.

Plant growth regulators are used for controlling and enhancing the natural plant growth processes. Growing global population and, rising consumer preference for organic food coupled with decreasing agricultural area are the major factors driving the growth of plant growth regulators market. In addition, growing need to protect crops and growing investment in agriculture are also boosting the market. The rise in consumer awareness towards the healthy life is accelerating the demand for vegetables and fruits. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, Long Approval Period for New Products is anticipated to hamper the Plant Growth Regulators Market. Furthermore, growing demand for medical crops, flowers, and seeds to have a positive impact on the horticulture industry, this, in turn, is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Among the geographic, Asia Pacific is a dominant region in plant growth regulators market followed by Europe. The factors such as a rise in agricultural investment in developing countries these countries contribute to the increasing demand for this market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, agriculture plays an important role in the development of the India economy. Decreasing agricultural land in India coupled with the rise in demand for organic food is also boost the market in this region. A growing government initiative in agriculture fields such as the establishment of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will boost the market. Growth in Europe is due to high exports of fruits and vegetables within the region and other regions. This in turn rise in demand for fruits and vegetables is likely to increase the growth of plant growth regulators market in order to increase crop yields.

Market Segmentation by Type, Crop Type, Formulation and Function

The report on global plant growth regulators market covers segments such as type, crop type, formulation, and function. On the basis of type the global plant growth regulators market is categorized into auxins, cytokinins, gibberellins, abscisic acid, and ethylene. On the basis of crop type the global plant growth regulators market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals and oilseeds & pulses. On the basis of formulation, the global plant growth regulators market is categorized into water-dispersible & water-soluble granules, wettable powders, and solutions. On the basis of function, the global plant growth regulators market is categorized into plant growth promoters and plant growth inhibitors.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global plant growth regulators market such as, WinField Solutions LLC., Tri-DWARF Industrial Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science, Sumitomo Chemical Australia Pty Ltd., NuFarm Ltd., Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd, Fine Americas Inc., Chemtura AgroSolutions, Valent BioSciences Corporation and Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

