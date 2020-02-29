Plastic Packaging Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Plastic Packaging Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Plastic Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Bemis Company Inc

Basf

Huhtamaki

Mondi

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products

Saint-Gobain

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Medical

Other Applications

Table of Contents

1 Plastic Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Packaging

1.2 Plastic Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging

1.2.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging

1.3 Plastic Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Household Products

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.3 Global Plastic Packaging Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Plastic Packaging Market Size

1.4.1 Global Plastic Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Plastic Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plastic Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plastic Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plastic Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plastic Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Plastic Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Plastic Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Plastic Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Plastic Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Plastic Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Plastic Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Plastic Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Plastic Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Plastic Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Plastic Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Plastic Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Plastic Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Plastic Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Plastic Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Plastic Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Packaging Business

7.1 Amcor Ltd.

7.1.1 Amcor Ltd. Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amcor Ltd. Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Crown Holdings Inc.

7.2.1 Crown Holdings Inc. Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Crown Holdings Inc. Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bemis Company Inc

7.3.1 Bemis Company Inc Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bemis Company Inc Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Basf

7.4.1 Basf Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Basf Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Huhtamaki

7.5.1 Huhtamaki Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Huhtamaki Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mondi

7.6.1 Mondi Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mondi Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sealed Air Corp.

7.7.1 Sealed Air Corp. Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sealed Air Corp. Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sonoco Products

7.8.1 Sonoco Products Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sonoco Products Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Saint-Gobain

7.9.1 Saint-Gobain Plastic Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Plastic Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Saint-Gobain Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Plastic Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Packaging

8.4 Plastic Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Plastic Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Plastic Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Plastic Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Plastic Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Plastic Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Plastic Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Plastic Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Plastic Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Plastic Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Plastic Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Plastic Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Plastic Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Plastic Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

