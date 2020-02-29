Power Sunroof Market Insights,Forecast to 2024 | Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, BOS, Yachiyo Industry, Automotive Sunroof Company

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Power Sunroof” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Increasing demand for premium segment vehicle is promoting growth in the Power Sunroof Market.

Increasing demand for premium segment vehicle with a growing car production is driving the growth of power sunroof market. The changing lifestyle of consumers and rising spending power among consumers are boosting the growth of the power sunroof market. Additionally, the growing production of modified sunroof tracks is a major trend increasing the demand of the global automotive sunroof market. Hence, owing to the rise in population leading to an increase in the production of vehicles so, the demand for sunroofs will eventually increase. In addition, innovations in glass technology driving the growth of the power sunroof market. However, in low segment vehicles, low penetration of power sunroof may hamper the growth of the power sunroof market. Moreover, increasing demand for the solar sunroof in electric vehicles is increasing the consumer preference for the use of alternative fuel vehicles that are providing the beneficial opportunity for power sunroof market.

DFSK Glory 580 with power sunroof launched in Indonesia

In July 2018 Another Chinese carmaker made an assault on the Southeast Asia market, and this time it’s Dongfeng. Under the Dongfeng Sokon (DFSK) brand, the company has introduced the Glory 580, a seven-seater SUV that looks to take on the ultra-successful Honda BR-V.

Standard kit includes LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, front and rear fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel, leather upholstery, single-zone automatic climate control with a rear blower, an electronic parking brake, a navigation system with an eight-inch touchscreen, six speakers, a reverse camera, a video recorder (i.e. dash cam) and, curiously, a sunroof.

Europe region to contribute its growth in the power sunroof market.

Among the geographies, Europe held the leading market share in the power sunroof market. Europe dominates the power sunroof market owing to growing sales in the high-end luxury cars segment followed by North America. Furthermore, increasing installation of power sunroof in vehicles such as sedan/hatchbacks and SUVs has boosted the demand for power sunroof in the Asia Pacific region. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in economies such as Japan and South Korea Asia-Pacific is expected to see significant growth, as there is the large demand for production of automobiles.

The major key players in power sunroof Market are Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, BOS, Yachiyo Industry, Automotive Sunroof Company, Johnan Manufacturing, and CIE Automotive.

