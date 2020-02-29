Privileged Identity Management Market at a Highest CAGR of 33.3% with Top Competitors Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Iraje, Lieberman Software Corporation

Privileged Identity Management Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market accounted for USD 1.02 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

ARCON,

Balabit Corp,

BeyondTrust ,

Bomgar Corporation,

CA,

Centrify Corporation,

Core Security SDI Corporation,

CyberArk Software Ltd.,

Hitachi ID Systems Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Iraje,

Lieberman Software Corporation,

Zoho Corp,

Micro Focus

NRI SecureTechnologies Ltd,

ObserveIT,

Onion ID Inc.,

Oracle,

Osirium Ltd,

Quest Software Inc.,

Silverlake Mastersam Ltd.,

Simeio Solutions,

Thycotic,

WALLIX,

Wheel Systems

Market Definition: Global Privileged Identity Management Market

Privileged identity management is the process of managing and helping an organization to track the use of shared privileged identities. Oversight is required in order to safeguard the super control accounts, so that they are not misused. It is essential to cater many issues running in an IT organization, for instance lack of consistency in password change policy, brand reputation damage, lower technical staff efficiency, lack of administrative accountability and others. Thus, privileged identity management is widely being implemented by organizations to help transform and protect the business environment. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, telecom and IT, retail, and others. Increasing threat of data breach due to insider attacks may act as the major driver in the growth of privileged identity management market. On the other side high cost of innovation and implementation may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Need to optimize organization efficiency

Increasing threat of data breach due to insider attacks

Government regulatory compliances

Market Segmentation: Global Privileged Identity Management Market

The global privileged identity management market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further sub segmented into identity management, access management, session monitoring and management. The services segment is further sub segmented into professional services, and managed services. The professional segment is further sub segmented into implementation and integration, consulting, education and training, support and maintenance.

The global privileged identity management market is also segmented on the basis of installation type into appliance-based, and agent-based

The global privileged identity management market is also segmented on the basis of deployment mode into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of enterprise, the global privileged identity management market is segmented into large enterprise, small enterprise and medium enterprise (SMEs).

On the basis of vertical, the global privileged identity management market is further segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, telecom and IT, retail, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global privileged identity management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa.

