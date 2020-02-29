Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025
Quantum computing is the utilization of the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations and solve problems. Using the unique phenomena of individual subatomic particles as compute elements, quantum computers have the potential to quickly solve problems that are impossible to calculate in time frames that are useful to humans. By using superposition and entanglement, two principles of quantum mechanics, quantum computers will be able to perform calculations exponentially faster than classical, transistor-based computers, opening up a new paradigm of high-performance computing power.
Driven by rising incidences of cybercrime and growing adoption of quantum computing technology in the defense, banking & finance, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, thequantum computing marketis likely to witness a high growth in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quantum Computing for Enterprise development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
1QB Information Technologies
Airbus
Anyon Systems
Cambridge Quantum Computing
D-Wave Systems
Google
Microsoft
IBM
Intel
QC Ware
Quantum
Rigetti Computing
Strangeworks
Zapata Computing
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Market analysis by market
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and E-Commerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Construction and Engineering
Others
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
