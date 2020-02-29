Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

Quantum computing is the utilization of the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations and solve problems. Using the unique phenomena of individual subatomic particles as compute elements, quantum computers have the potential to quickly solve problems that are impossible to calculate in time frames that are useful to humans. By using superposition and entanglement, two principles of quantum mechanics, quantum computers will be able to perform calculations exponentially faster than classical, transistor-based computers, opening up a new paradigm of high-performance computing power.

Driven by rising incidences of cybercrime and growing adoption of quantum computing technology in the defense, banking & finance, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, thequantum computing marketis likely to witness a high growth in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quantum Computing for Enterprise development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

1QB Information Technologies

Airbus

Anyon Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Intel

QC Ware

Quantum

Rigetti Computing

Strangeworks

Zapata Computing

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Market analysis by market

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

