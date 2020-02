Recent Analysis on Global Porridge Market Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Porridge Market (by type (oat, maize, wheat, rice, and millet), distribution channel (hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Porridge. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Porridge cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Porridge growth factors.

The forecast Porridge Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Porridge on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global porridge market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Porridge is commonly eaten as a breakfast cereal dish, made by boiling ground, crushed or chopped starchy plants. It is often cooked or served with added flavors such as sugar, honey or syrup to make a sweet cereal or mixed with spices or vegetables to make a savory dish. Porridge is derived from heating porrige, followed by addition of water or milk and is mainly consumed for breakfast. However, the terms porridge and porrige are generally used interchangeably. Consumption of porridge is beneficial as it is highly nutritious and contains dieting fibers, thus providing a wholesome meal and preventing the consumer from overeating. This, in turn, prevents weight gain, reduces the risk of high cholesterol, and also controls the blood sugar level. High carbohydrate content in porridge leads to better functioning of the brain.

Changing food consumption patterns of people and increasing preference for healthy meals are driving the growth of the global porridge market. In addition, the inclination of consumers towards a wholesome breakfast consisting of ready-to-eat food items and surge in demand for hot cereal products supplement the market growth. Other factors that are driving the porridge markets are the growing awareness among consumers about benefits offered by the porridge, such as its high fiber and protein content, sugarless and gluten-free products. All these benefits represent porridge as a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. It is also easy to cook and take less time than traditional meals that makes it a preferred choice, over other cereal products. Furthermore, increasing demand for ready to eat foods, and healthy breakfast products is expected to drive the growth of porridge market.

However, prevalent general misconception about porridge that it is the food of patients, the high cost of packaged porridge compared to other breakfast choices restrict the growth of this market. New ingredients, such as kale and sea buckthorn that are richer in fibers and vitamin E, C, and K. On the basis of region, the Global porridge market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe accounts for the major market share followed by North America. The market of porridge is growing due to the increasing preference for healthy meals, and changing food habits in different countries. Porridge is one of the major staple food of Scotland and Nordic countries and other European countries. In these countries, porridge is considered as most nutritious food. Additionally, it is highly preferred by consumers who are health conscious and always look for high protein and fiber meals.

Market Segmentation by Type and Distribution Channel

The report on global porridge market covers segments such as type and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global porridge market is categorized into an oat, maize, wheat, rice, and millet. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global porridge market is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global porridge market such as Abbott Nutrition Inc., ABF Grain Products Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd., Conagra Foods Inc., Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, McCanns, Nestle S.A. and The Quaker Oats Company.

