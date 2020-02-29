Reclaimer (Stabilizer) Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive and Regional Forecast To 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Global Reclaimer (Stabilizer) Market Report” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reclaimer (Stabilizer) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Reclaimer (Stabilizer) market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019.

Soil stabilizers and road recyclers (engineering vehicles) were once similar machines; however, they are now specialised pieces of road making machinery and have developed into different machines.

Globally, the Reclaimer(Stabilizer) industry market is not that scattered as the manufacturing technology of Reclaimer(Stabilizer) is relatively not very mature and the manufacturing cost is relatively high. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their Reclaimer(Stabilizer) and related services.

The major regions to produce Reclaimer(Stabilizer) are North America, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for more than 90 % of production in total. Europe is the largest production region (production share 39.16% in 2017), followed by North America.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 84% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are WIRTGEN, Bomag, Caterpillar, Sakai Heavy Industries, XCMG, etc.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Reclaimer(Stabilizer) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global market for Reclaimer(Stabilizer) is expected to reach about 263.01 million USD by 2023 from 225.97 million USD in 2018, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.08% during the analysis period. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Reclaimer(Stabilizer). Although sales of Reclaimer(Stabilizer) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Reclaimer(Stabilizer) field.

The Reclaimer (Stabilizer) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Below 400 KW

400-500 KW

Above 500 KW

Segmentation by application:

Road Construction

Public Engineering

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

WIRTGEN

Bomag

Caterpillar

Sakai Heavy Industries

XCMG

DEGONG

…

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

