Heated & climate controlled seats are utilized in vehicles in order to maintain the ambient temperature of the seating and provide comfort to the driver. The heated seats employ heating elements such as resistors placed within the cushion in order to regulate the temperature of the seat. The electrical supply passing through the resistor heats up the seat.

Rising penetration of luxury vehicles owing to increased demand for comfort is boosting the heated & climate controlled seats market. Rising trends of using electronics and electrification of vehicle systems is estimated to boost the heated & climate controlled seats market. The rising temperature during summers is boosting the demand for climate controlled seats. Climate control seats utilize a Peltier element in order to cool the air flowing into the seat. This helps make the seat comfortable during the hot climate. High dependence on air conditioning for comfort lowers engine efficiency; thus, usage of heated & climate controlled seats maintains fuel efficiency and yet, delivers comfort. New technological developments have led to the utilization of a fan instead of the conventional heating coil, which also reduces safety concerns involving the usage of coil in a seat. This in turn boosts the adoption of heated & climate controlled seats.

The harsh winters experienced in North America and Europe boost the heated & climate control seats market. Increased usage of heated & climate seats in school buses and other passenger carrier buses is estimated to drive the market. Increased adoption of heated & climate control seats in luxury cars and premium vehicles is also boosting their demand.

High maintenance and installation cost of heated & climate control seats are likely to hamper the market.

The global heated & climate control seats market can be segmented based on application, heating element, components, surface material, vehicle, and region. Based on application, the automotive heated & climate control seats can be classified into four segments. Among them, heated & cooled seats and heated seats are two prominent segments. North America and Europe witnesses a high demand for heated seats owing to the cold climate experienced in these regions.

Based on heating element, the usage of cooper as a conventional type of heating element in seats is gradually being replaced by aluminum. Aluminum heating element offers superior performance and improved lifespan due to its excellent bonding with polymers. Thus, the aluminum heating element segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of components, the global heated & climate control seats market can be segregated into four segments. Electronic control unit and seat ventilation system are two prominent segments.

In terms of surface material, the automotive heated & climate control seats market can be classified into leather, cloth, and others. The leather segment of the heated & climate control seats market is estimated to expand during the forecast period owing to high demand for enhanced esthetic appearance and increased usage of artificial leather.

Based on vehicle type, the heated & climate control seats market can be split into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and buses & coaches. Rise in disposable income of consumers is boosting the production of passenger vehicles, which in turn is an attractive segment of the heated & climate control seats market.

In terms of geography, the heated & climate control seats market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are the leading markets for heated & climate control seats. Rise in demand for climate control seats in China and India is estimated to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global heated & climate control seats market include Adient plc, Continental AG, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia SA, Gentherm Incorporated, Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, and Recitel NV/SA.