Sales Forecasts of Compact Variable Compressor Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2028

Compact Variable Compressor Market: Introduction

The compact variable compressor automatically varies its capacity to meet the varying cooling demands of the system. The application of the compact variable compressor can be explained effectively by the given instance, when there is a need to cool the car cabin temperature when it is more, it increases its refrigeration capacity until the desired temperature is reached. Once the desired temperature is reached it automatically reduces its capacity to maintain the desired temperature. With compact variable compressor the engine does not bring about any jerk during the switching on and off of the compressor clutch. In fact, some of the compact variable compressor have no clutch at all. Thereby, the engine can perform smooth operation as well as improvement in fuel consumption. The application of compact variable compressor includes automotive, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare and others

Furthermore, compact variable compressor is categorized into mainly two categories such as internally controlled compact variable compressor, and externally controlled compact variable compressor. Both of them have same internal structure, they only differ from the manner of actuating displacement control valve. Externally controlled compact variable compressor have far better control of the piston displacement and the temperature as compared to internal compact variable compressor. Thereby, use of clutch in externally controlled variable compressor becomes entirely un-necessary.

Compact Variable Compressor Market: Dynamics

Consumption of the Compact Variable Compressor depends to a great extent on the sales of the automotive sector across the globe. Increasing urbanization, the need for personal transportation systems, and growing per capita incomes are fueling the demand of the automotive sector, and that in turn is stimulating the demand of the compact variable compressor market. In past few years automotive industry has grown significantly, and it is expected to be in much better shape in upcoming years. The intrinsic technological benefits of the Compact Variable Compressor is also supporting its growth across different application segments. Compact design, and better packaging, lower mass and low energy consumption is helping improve the fuel economy of the engine. Integrated electronic control system capability has enhanced the system performance and improved cool-down. Hence, growth in the automotive sector, need for better fuel efficiency and technological development are some of the key factors that are projected to drive the global Compact Variable Compressor market over the forecast period.

Compact Variable Compressor Market: Segmentation

The global Compact Variable Compressor market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, sales channel and region.

On the basis of type, the Compact Variable Compressor market has been segmented as:

Pneumatic

Electronic control

On the basis of Application, the Compact Variable Compressor market has been segmented as:

Automotive

Healthcare

Semiconductor and electronics

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Compact Variable Compressor market has been segmented as

Original Equipment Market (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Compact Variable Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for significant market share in the Compact Variable Compressor market owing to substantial automotive sales volume in China, India, Japan and other countries. Moreover, strong investments for continuous technology innovations in the automotive industry are also playing a key role in Compact Variable Compressor market development. Major automotive companies are outsourcing their parts production to Asia Pacific on the basis of low prices.

North America is expected to register steady growth in the Compact Variable Compressor market owing to demand of, high efficiency, light- weight and eco-friendly vehicles to meet stringent standards and regulations. Europe is estimated to witness considerable growth of Compact Variable Compressor market owing to rising in production and sales of automotive and electronic devices over the forecast period.

Compact Variable Compressor Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Compact Variable Compressor market are: