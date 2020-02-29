Subscriber Data Management Market Analysis 2018 and Top Players are (Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, Oracle, Amdocs Inc., Cisco, Computaris, Openwave Mobility Inc.)

Global Subscriber Data Management Market Research report provides the industry data, future trends and allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Subscriber Data Management Market accounted for USD 2.02 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Need to reduce OPEX and enable cross network consolidation

Increasing subscriber demand for LTE and VoLTE

Deployment of internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS)

Movement of TELCOS towards NFV

Complexity in design

Lack of trust and privacy issues

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global subscriber data management market are:-

Ericsson,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Nokia,

Oracle,

Amdocs Inc.,

Cisco,

Computaris,

Openwave Mobility Inc.,

Procera Networks,

Redknee Inc.,

ZTE Corporation and others.

Global Subscriber Data Management Market, By Geography; Solution (Policy Management, Subscriber Data Federation, Identity Management, User Data Repository); Network Type (Mobile, Fixed); Application (Mobile, Fixed Mobile Convergence, Voice Over IP & Video Over IP) Organization Size; Deployment Type – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Segmentation:

The global subscriber data management market is segmented on the basis of solution into:-

Policy Management,

Subscriber Data Federation,

Identity Management and

User Data Repository.

On the basis of network type, the global subscriber data management market is segmented into:-

Mobile Networks and

Fixed Networks.

On the basis of organization type, the global subscriber data management market is segmented into:-

Large Enterprises and

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of deployment type, the global subscriber data management market is segmented into:-

On-Premises and

