Telecom Cloud Billing Market Boosting Enterprise Efficiency with Top Competitors, Latest Technology, Trend, Share, Size, Application, Growth and Forecast

Telecom Cloud Billing Market research studies several features of business environment, such as competitors, market structure, government regulations, economic trends, technological advances and financial analysis of companies, industries, and sectors. This helps businesses in the decision-making process of planning and implementing strategies for their markets.

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Projected for USD 2.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers:

Lower Operational and Administration Cost

Need for Real-Time Billing

Increased Demand for Bundled Services

Increasing Mobile Penetration

Market Segmentation:

The global telecom cloud billing market is Segmented on the Basis Of Billing into:-

Convergent,

Prepaid,

Postpaid,

Interconnect,

Roaming and others.

On the basis of Application, the global telecom cloud billing market is segmented into:-

Revenue Management,

Account Management and

Customer Management.

On the basis of Cloud Platform, the global telecom cloud billing market is segmented into:-

Software as a Service and

Infrastructure as a Service.

On the basis of Deployment, the global telecom cloud billing market is segmented into:-

Public,

Private And



On the Basis of Rate of charging mode, the global telecom cloud billing market is segmented into:-

Subscription Based and

Usage Based.

On the basis of Service, the global telecom cloud billing market is segmented into:-

Professional And



On the basis of End User, the global telecom cloud billing market is segmented into:-

Individuals and



On the basis of Geography, global telecom cloud billing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market

The telecom cloud billing comprises of a wide array of activities which ranges from the process of usage tracking for voice and data, levying charges upon respective tariffs, generating invoices to the customers among others through the various cloud based solutions on public, private, or hybrid deployment. The need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services are some of the drivers fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global telecom cloud billing market are:-

Oracle,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Netcracker Technology,

Cerillion PLC,

Redknee Inc.,

CGI Group Inc.,

Ericsson AB,

AMDOCS,

AsiaInfo Inc.,

Tech Mahindra Limited among others.

