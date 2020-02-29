Telecom Expense Management Market Opportunities by Company Analysis – CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, Asentinel, Quickcomm Software Solutions, Rivermine, ProfitLine, MBG, Invoice Insight, Avotus, WidePoint Solutions Corporation Inc. and many more

Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued at USD 2,892.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,507.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 17.1%.

Global Strategic Accountants LLC launched RBO TEM (Telecom Expense Management). This service systematically audits invoices from wholesale telecom carriers. This TEM replaces manual efforts and also make sure that resellers are not double-taxed. It also ensures that correct regulatory rules are applied to the bills. Thus, the above factors shows that the market is rapidly rising .

Get Exclusive Sample PDF of Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-telecom-expense-management-market

In 2015, Asentinel, LLC, a provider of telecom expense management (TEM) software acquired Marlin Equity Partners. This acquisition helps Asentinel to pursue opportunities for innovation and expansion for offering TEM solutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cell phones and other portable devices

Providing expense visibility

Significant cost reduction

Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global telecom expense management market are –

Vodafone Global Enterprise

Dimension Data

IBM

MDSL

Tangoe

Accenture

CGI

CSC,

Econocom,

Valicom,

Anatole,

Asentinel,

Quickcomm Software Solutions,

Rivermine,

ProfitLine,

MBG,

Invoice Insight,

Avotus,

WidePoint Solutions Corporation Inc., and many more.

Get Instant Discount | Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-telecom-expense-management-market/

The use of telecom service is increasing day-by-day and so is the cost related to these services. The service cost is major concern for the enterprises that is aimed to reduce this expenditure and also improve the efficiencies of business processes. The multiple delivery channels for operation are being used for regional and domestic purposes. The difficulty in manually monitoring of telecom networks in is intensely complex procedure and hence need for telecom service has increased.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-telecom-expense-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]