The frozen potato market is projected to reach at $66,649 million by 2023 | Top key Players – McCain Foods,Lamb-Weston,J.R. Simplot Company,Aviko,Bart’s Potato Company,Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG,Agristo NV,H.J. Heinz Company

Potato is a major staple, ranked fourth in terms of global production after wheat, rice, and maize. It is consumed either as fresh potatoes or processed potatoes on commercial and residential scale. Frozen potatoes are among one of the main types of processed potatoes and are highly convenient and flexible, containing different nutrients & vitamins in naturally preserved form with long shelf life. These are available in various forms in the market, such as French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and other frozen potatoes. French fries and hash brown are considered as the principle frozen potato product.

The U.S., Canada, and European Union (EU) are some of the main regions responsible for production and export of frozen potato and related products. Conversely, the evolving countries in terms of production and export of frozen potatoes include China, India, Argentina, and others, owing to fast growth in business of quick service restaurants in the nations. However, need for constant low temperature and high cost associated with the products are the factors that are expected to limit the market growth. The developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA represent great opportunities for the expansion of global frozen potato market.

The report segments the global frozen potato market based on product, end user, and geography. By product, it is divided into French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and other frozen potatoes. By end user, it is categorized into residential and commercial segments. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The main strategies followed by key players to expand their business in global frozen potato market are expansion in new regions and product launch introducing variety of new forms of frozen potato.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

McCain Foods

Lamb-Weston

R. Simplot Company

Aviko

Bart’s Potato Company

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

Agristo NV

J. Heinz Company

Himalya International Ltd.

TaiMei Potato Industry Limited

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the global frozen potato market from 2016 to 2023, in terms of value and volume.

Detailed analysis of the market by product helps to understand the various types of frozen potato products that are currently in use, and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and help strengthen their supplier & buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report, which helps to understand the trends in the industry at granular level.

Frozen Potato Market Key Segments:

By Product

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shapes

Mashed

Sweet Potatoes/Yam

Battered/Cooked

Twice Baked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Korea Australia Thailand Rest of the Asia-Pacific

LAMEA UAE Brazil South Africa KSA Rest of the LAMEA



OTHER KEY PLAYERS

11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH

Al-Salam Cooling Co.

Albert Bartlett and Sons

Alexia Foods

American Lorain

ASTRA Food Processing Plant Company

Procesadora Andina de Papa S.R.L. (Pa&Pa)

Pohjolan Peruna Oy

Ningxia Yujing Food Co. Ltd.

Meade Potato Company

Manohar International Private Limited

Marvel Packers

Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA

*The above list of players are not profiled in the report, and can be added as per client interest

