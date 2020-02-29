The Future Of Smart Transportation

Global SmartTransportation Market to reach USD 343.77 billion by 2025.Global Smart Transportation Market valued approximately USD 56.45 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the market are increasing governmental focus on building smart cities, escalating requirements for safety & security for the improvement of public safety, increasing number of smart cities and rising adoption of IoT. Smart transportation, a prime internet of things (IoT) vertical application, refers to the combined use of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems.

These technologies intend to provide innovative services relating to diverse modes of transport & traffic management and facilitate users to be better informed and make safer and smarter use of transport networks.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Transportation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solutions:

Traffic Management

Passenger Information Parking

Integrated Supervision

Ticketing Management

Others

By Services:

Cloud Services

Professional Services

Business Services

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Leading Market Players : Kapsch, Accenture PLC., Cisco System, Inc., IBM Corporation, Indra Sistema S.A., Alstom, SA., LG CNS Corporation, Xerox Corporation, General Electric Company, Cubic Corporation, and so on. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Smart Transportation Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

