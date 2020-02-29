Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Aids Market Landscape & Growth Prospect 2018-2025| Key Players: Marlboro, Meridiano, Lucky Strike, Baisha
Traditional tobacco flavors appeal most to European and North American smokers, while in other regions consumers demonstrate a stronger preference for fruity and minty/floral tobacco flavors. 52% of smokers prioritize flavor when shopping for cigarettes. That 61% of smokers enjoy the taste and smell of tobacco-flavored cigarettes is evidence that the traditional smoker still forms a key target for cigarette manufacturers.
Driven by a concern for authentic, high-quality tobacco products with a long heritage and traditional flavour. The use of organic materials appeals to traditional smokers who seek simplicity and tradition above all else.
In 2018, the global Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Aids market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Aids status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Aids development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Natural American Spirit
Marlboro
Meridiano
Lucky Strike
Baisha
Liquid Designer Shake & Vape
Swisher Sweets
Vasco Da Gama
Avatar FX
Mademoiselle
Benson & Hedges
Gizeh
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cigarettes and Smoking Tobacco
Cigars and Cigarillos
Smokeless Tobacco
E-Cigarettes
Smoking Alternatives
Market segment by Application, split into
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
