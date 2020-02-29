Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Analysis By Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity

ARCognizance’s Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers Analysis Of “Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market ” Forecast to 2024.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3640 million by 2024, from US$ 1830 million in 2019.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

n the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems includes decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.

The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Railways

Roadways

Segmentation by application:

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

The data from the top players in the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Railways

2.2.2 Roadways

2.3 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) by Players

3.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Transportation Management Systems (TMS) by Regions

4.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Application

& more..

