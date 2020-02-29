Treadmill Market Analysis By Global Top Players – ICON,BH Group,Life Fitness, Johnson, Sole

Worldwide Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Treadmill Market Size Status and Forecast 2022”, The report classifies the global Treadmill Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report focuses on the Treadmill in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Globally, the Treadmill industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Treadmill is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ICON, BH Group, Life Fitness, Johnson, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Treadmill and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 40.43% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Treadmill industry because of their low price of raw material and labor.

The worldwide market for Treadmill is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2023, from 3500 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manual Treadmills

Motorised Treadmills

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

