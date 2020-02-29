Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2023

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market – By Operating Mode Type, Equipment Type, End Users and Region – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The report profiles the automatic equipment, semi-automatic equipment, manual equipment providers of wafer cleaning equipment market for various end-user industries.

The Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.64 billion and is expected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.,TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED,LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION,APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.,SEMES CO., LTD.,MODUTEK CORPORATION,SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION,PVA TEPLA AG,ENTEGRIS, INC., and VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC., among others..

Increasing Demand for Tablets and Smartphones:

Due to increase in the usage of smart devices, like smartphones and tablets have spark the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market. Emerging new technologies and increased consumer demand for more advanced smartphones and tablets have boosted the growth pace of the industry to a great extent. Increased levels of adoption of portable devices have been instrumental in maximizing the growth potential of the market.

Key Developments

July 2018: TEL has announced the re-launch of MERCURY MP, a Batch Spray Cleaning System. This re-launching of the product helps to provide customers the right solution with this return of the industry proven MERCURY systems

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region:

APAC is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023) however, economically developing countries in the APAC region, such as Australia, India, China, and Japan are adopting new technologies- (Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality) enabled smartphones and tablets, which is anticipated to raise the global market demand for Wafer Cleaning Equipment. Additionally, due to increasing population, rising smart mobile users, mounting popularity of BYOD technology, and prosperous IT and telecommunication are the key causes powering the market expansion. As the demand for the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is directly related to the sales of smartphones, the more sales of smartphones in the market, higher is the demand for Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market.

