WAVEGUIDE CONNECTORS 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 20.02% AND FORECAST TO 2021

A waveguide is an electromagnetic feed line used in microwave communications, broadcasting, and radar installations. A waveguide connector consists of a rectangular or cylindrical metal tube, which is essentially the same as a pipe flange that connects the source of high-power radio frequency (RF) signals to the directional antenna or transmitter directly or through a waveguide tube. These waveguide connectors are paired in between the flanges; they are usually connected through four or more bolts. Waveguide connectors are also used in horn antennas and dish antennas.

The analysts forecast the global waveguide connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global waveguide connectors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of waveguide connectors for application such as microwave oven, microwave radio, and radar applications.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2605340-global-waveguide-connectors-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Waveguide Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Advanced Technical Materials

• CommScope

• Global Invacom

• Radio Frequency Systems

Other prominent vendors

• Chengdu AINFO

• HI MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGY

• SAGE Millimeter

Market driver

• Miniaturization of electronic devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Development of RFSoC to replace waveguide connectors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Introduction of flexible waveguide connectors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2605340-global-waveguide-connectors-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Home appliances – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Cellular communication – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Radar systems – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by application

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of flexible waveguide connectors

• Microwave backhaul in 5G

• Microwave as a fronthaul solution

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Key vendors covered

• CommScope

• Radio Frequency Systems

• B260-250FP Global Invacom

• Advanced Technical Materials

• SAGE Millimeter

• HI MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGY

• VivaTech

• Chengdu AINFO

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com