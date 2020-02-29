Waxing Base Paper Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018 – 2028

Global Waxing Base Paper Market: An Overview : Packaging has become essential for all products, especially for enhancing their shelf life. Waxing base paper is a paper coated with wax on both sides. Waxing base paper is used in a wide range of end-use applications such as food & beverages and electrical & electronics. The coating of wax on paper effectively holds liquids, and offers a non-stick surface for various types of packaging applications.

Packaging manufacturers are inclining towards the development of biodegradable materials. Waxing base paper is hydrophobic in nature and excellent for food products such as confectionery, sweets, and baked food products. Waxing base paper can only be used for cold storage applications. Food products packaged in the waxing base paper can be cooked or can heated in the microwave as the paper is mostly remain unaffected by microwaves. The manufacturers of waxing base paper provides waxing base paper in form of rolls and in variety of thickness and width depending upon the end-use applications.

Global Waxing Base Paper Market: Segmentation : The global waxing base paper market has been categorized on the basis of thickness, wax type, application, and end-use. On the basis of thickness, the global waxing base paper market has been segmented as: Up to 8 GSM, 8 to 20 GSM, 20 to 50 GSM, More than 50 GSM; On the basis of wax type, the global waxing base paper market has been segmented as: Dry Wax, Wet Wax; On the basis of application, the global waxing base paper market has been segmented as: Printing, Packaging; On the basis of end use, the global waxing base paper market has been segmented as: Food (Bakery, Confectionery, Sweets, Other foods), Electrical & Electronics;

Global Waxing Base Paper Market: Drivers & Restraints : The demand for waxing base paper is anticipated to increase with the growing demand for on-the-go and fast food products globally. This factor is expected to create immense opportunities for packaging manufacturers to grow along with the market. Food companies are looking for packaging manufacturers who can offer high-quality and efficient packaging solutions at cheaper costs. One of the prominent drivers driving the demand for waxing base paper is the shift in consumer consumption patterns in the food and beverages sector.

Waxing base paper is lightweight, eco-friendly, and preserves freshness by ensuring a moisture barrier. Due to its high dielectric strength, waxing base paper is used as an insulator in electrical and electronic applications. Waxing base paper is ideal for printing as its surface has low porosity, which allows better retention of ink. These factors are anticipated to further propel the demand for waxing base paper in the global market during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors might hamper the growth of the global market for waxing base paper. Waxing base paper can only be used for cold storage applications, and if exposed to high temperatures, the wax would melt and might contaminate the packaged product. The global waxing base paper market is expected to face intense competition in the form of alternative solutions such as plastic and aluminum films for food packaging applications.

Global Waxing Base Paper Market: Regional Outlook : Globally, the market for waxing base paper is divided into seven key regions – North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America is expected to spearhead the global waxing base paper market owing to the high consumption of fast food in the United States.

Waxing Base Paper Market: Some of the Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the waxing base paper market are BPM Inc., City Company Seals Ltd., EuroWaxPack, Mil-Spec Packaging of GA Inc., Patty Paper, Dunn Paper, etc. Many more unorganized and local players are expected to contribute to the global waxing base paper market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with a waxing base paper market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

