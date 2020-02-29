Wearables and Workforce Automation Market to witness huge growth by 2025
The workplace is becoming highly automated, with machines, sensors, and devices enabling processes to be completed more efficiently, with and without human interaction. Wearables are now helping to automate worker processes, allowing humans to augment their skills by providing them with hands-free access to information, instructions, and a communications interface. These wearables communicate with other devices and sensors, helping to provide workers with automatic task alerts.Wearables in the workforce are becoming more prominent, as they give workers immediate, direct access to important information,and this hands-free approach saves time, allowing staff to become more efficient and, ultimately, saving companies money.
In 2018, the global Wearables and Workforce Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Wearables and Workforce Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wearables and Workforce Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Augmate
Capgemini
Invata
Iomart
PTC
Salesforce
SOTI
SpiderCloud Wireless
Upskill
VMware
Zerintia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wristwear
Headwear
Eyewear
Footwear
Neckwear
Bodywear
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and E-Commerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Construction and Engineering
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
