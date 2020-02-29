What is Secondary Battery Recycling Market Know How it will take Chemicals & Material to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Secondary Battery Recycling Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Battery recycling is a process that helps reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Secondary batteries should be disposed properly, as they comprise several heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

Scope of the Report:

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the self-sustainability of battery raw materials. Sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or by promoting the recycling used batteries are the three ways to ensure supply of critical raw materials for manufacturing batteries in any country. The reserves for raw materials required for manufacturing secondary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in few countries

The worldwide market for Secondary Battery Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2023, from 390 million US$ in 2017, .

This report focuses on the Secondary Battery Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Battery Solutions

Call2Recycle

Exide Technologies

Gravita India

Johnson Controls

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recovered metals

Other mineral

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Secondary Battery Recycling market.

Chapter 1, to describe Secondary Battery Recycling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Secondary Battery Recycling, with sales, revenue, and price of Secondary Battery Recycling, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Secondary Battery Recycling, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Secondary Battery Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Secondary Battery Recycling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Secondary Battery Recycling Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Secondary Battery Recycling by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Secondary Battery Recycling by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Secondary Battery Recycling by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Secondary Battery Recycling by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Secondary Battery Recycling by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Secondary Battery Recycling Market Forecast (2018-2023)

