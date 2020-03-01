Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 – 2028

Acetyl tributyl citrate, CAS: 77-90-7, is a colorless, organic chemical compound. Acetyl tributyl citrate has herbal, and sweet taste. Acetyl tributyl citrate is nontoxic chemical compound which is soluble in organic as well as inorganic chemical compound owing to which it is prevalently used as a plasticizer in PVC application. As, plasticized PVC film is used in medical equipment, and food packaging because of its characteristic properties such as transparency, softness, temperature resistance, scratch resistance and water vapor permeability, among others. Among the several plasticizers used in PVC application, dioctyl phthalate (DOP) was widely used owing to its comprehensive properties. However, Europe and North America government prohibited the use of six phthalate plasticizers, namely DINP, DOP, DBP, DIDP, DONP, and BBP, due to its carcinogenic nature. Thereby, demand for Acetyl tributyl citrate as a non-toxic plasticizer was increased and was recognized as a safest plasticizer for medical and health packing application. Along with this, Acetyl tributyl citrate is used as plasticizer of toy making, latex adhesives, chewing gum and dairy packaging, among others. Acetyl tributyl citrate is available in two grade; Pharma grade and technical grade.

Market Dynamics:

Across the globe, the increasing demand for plasticized PVC in several end use industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction, among other, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for plasticizers i.e. Acetyl tributyl citrate market. Also, prompt growth of pharmaceutical industry and growing production of personal care products will help to drive the Acetyl tributyl citrate market over the forecast period. Apart from the plasticizer application, Acetyl tributyl citrate is used as lubricating oil for surface treatment, emollient in personal care & cosmetic products, and as solvent in paint and coating industry. Along with this, stringent government regulation and rising demand for ecofriendly chemicals in developed region have provided impetus for the growth of Acetyl tributyl citrate market

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market is bifurcated into;

Technical Grade

Pharma grade

On the basis of function, global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market is bifurcated into

Plasticizer

Emollient

Coatings

Lubricants

On the basis of Application, global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market is bifurcated into;

Polymer & plastics

Personal care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of supply and demand, the global acetyl tributyl citrate market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, especially by China and India. Substantial growth in demand for acetyl tributyl citrate from various end-use industries such as cosmetics, personal care, Polymer & plastics textiles, and paints & coatings, among other that provides impetus for growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing per capita income and spending in developing countries such as India, ASEAN countries and China, has translated into growing demand for acetyl tributyl citrate market. In APAC region, India and China are key market for acetyl tributyl citrate in terms of volume and value. The APAC acetyl tributyl citrate market is expected that register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Europe followed by North America, collectively hold a noteworthy share in acetyl tributyl citrate market. Growing demand for acetyl tributyl citrate as an emollient, and plasticizer in Europe and North America are expected to fuel the demand for acetyl tributyl citrate over the forecast period. In Europe, EU-5 countries dominates the acetyl tributyl citrate market in term of consumption. However, stringent regulation in North America and Europe may effect on the growth of acetyl tributyl citrate markets. North America and Europe Acetyl Tributyl Citrate market are anticipated to grow with steady CAGR over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America Acetyl Tributyl Citrate market are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market: Key Players

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate Market: Key Players