AI Image Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

Image recognition technologies comprise voice, iris, palm, hand vein pattern, fingerprints, retina, hand geometry, facial pattern recognition, object identification, etc. Image recognition based on these indications can be applied across various fields such as vehicular safety, advertising, security and surveillance, biometric scanning machines, pedestrian recognition, and e-commerce.

Healthcare End User Vertical Segment is expected to Achieve Fastest Growth in the Forecast Period.

In 2018, the global AI Image Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

For more info, get free sample of this report at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2081242&type=S

This report focuses on the global AI Image Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI Image Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Intel

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm

Micron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Security

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-ai-image-recognition-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025.htm

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI Image Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI Image Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI Image Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.