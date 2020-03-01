Aliphatic Amines Market Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate | 2026

An aliphatic amine is an amine in the molecule of which there are no aromatic rings directly on the nitrogen atom. The composition of the ‘R’ group in the amine structure defines the category of the amines. Aliphatic amines are the alkyl group with six or less carbons. Density of these amines range from 0.63 to 0.74 gram per cubic cm (less dense than water) and have stronger bases than ammonia. Examples of aliphatic amines include methylamines and ethylamines. Aliphatic amines are soluble to slightly soluble in water. These amines have a distinct and unpleasant odor. In high concentration, the odor of aliphatic amines is similar to ammonia, while in low concentrations the odor is fishlike. Aliphatic amines are extensively used as basic materials for chemical syntheses, as intermediates and solvents to manufacture plastics, crop protection products, explosives, dyes, surfactants, catalysts, and other chemicals. Aliphatic amines occur in the nature, primarily as products of the putrefaction of protein material; however, these are also present in living tissue (e.g., histamine, a cyclic aliphatic amine).

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aliphatic-amines-market.html

Aliphatic Amines Market: Drivers & Restraints

Aliphatic amines functions are used in many forms, such as chelating agent, intermediate, and neutralizing agent, in various end-use applications such as agricultural chemicals, cleaning products, gas treatment, personal care products, petroleum, water treatment, paint & coatings, pharmaceuticals, textile chemicals, and wood treatment. Growth in end-use industries, such as personal care and agriculture is driving the demand for aliphatic amines. Large number of personal care companies are using aliphatic amines as stabilizers, chemical intermediates, and neutralizers in their products. Johnson & Johnson, Revlon, L’Oreal, Avon, and Proctor & Gamble are some companies that use aliphatic amines in their products. In personal care products, aliphatic amines are used in hand lotions, cosmetic creams, cleansing creams, shaving creams, and shampoos. Demand for these products is increasing. This, in turn, is driving the aliphatic amines market.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Key Segments

In terms of end-use, the global aliphatic amines market can be segmented based on solvents, agrochemicals, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, paper & textiles, feed additives, rubber, water treatment, and others. The solvents segment dominates the global aliphatic amines market due to the usage of aliphatic amines as solvents in a large number of personal care products. The aliphatic amines market is projected to expand due to the growth in the pharmaceuticals and plastic & rubber industries.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global aliphatic amines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global aliphatic amines market owing to growing demand from crop protection chemicals such as pesticides and the surfactant industry. The pesticides industry in Asia Pacific is growing. This, in turn, is expected to significantly propel the demand for good agricultural yield. Demand for amines is high in China, as these are extensively utilized across end-user industries. The outlook of the aliphatic amines market in emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, Mexico, is projected to be positive during the forecast period. Demand of the aliphatic amines in the North America is high due to the demand from the solvents industry which are then used for variety of the purposes. However, demand for aliphatic amines in Europe is expected to be low due to rigid regulations on the usage of the aliphatic amines from regulatory bodies such as REACH.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49848

Aliphatic Amines Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global aliphatic amines market include Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, and NOF Corporation.