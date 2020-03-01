Analog IC Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The research methodology to study this market is based on forecasts that focus on both global as well as regional trends in the economy, technology and population, along with company, product, country and demography specific trends. These trends are analyzed thoroughly and underlying factors are also identified. While examining this report, economic, technological, institutional, behavioral and competitive factors have been taken into consideration that may affect the global analog IC market. To understand the market, forecasting models have been developed in order to quantify the impact of each of these factors on industry spending. Analysts have created the forecast scenario for each causative factor and have also identified the contribution of each factor on a prospective basis.

Apart from annual spending figures, the scenario of each application segment, respective consumer spending and country-wise adoption rates of analog ICs have also been taken into account while inspecting this market for the projected period of 2016-2024. In order to represent the impact of these figures on annual spending, annual averages are used rather than year-end totals while studying the global analog IC market. Figures are estimated in local currencies for each country and then converted to US dollars (US$) using the average 2016 exchange rate, which is held constant for each historical year and forecast year. This means the figures reflect industry trends, rather than being distorted by fluctuations in international exchange rates.

New platforms and technologies coupled with SoC and analog/mixed-signal integrations will be the next pull-through that moves analog into an exciting and more competitive market. The impending market change for analog is supported by the demands for medical, energy solutions and LED lighting, in addition to the continued strength of consumer demand for electronics, especially smartphones, notebooks and tablets

With significant shortages and a lower number of competitors in the market, compared to the broader semiconductor market, analog IC market is poised to undergo significant changes with respect to technologies, competitive landscapes, and increased integration into chip-based solutions

This market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Application Specific IC

General Purpose IC

By Application Type

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Maxim Integrated

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Linear Technology

Others

