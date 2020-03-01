Arsenic Removal Market Global Forecast 2019-2024 size will reach US$ 790 million by 2024, from US$ 560 million in 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Arsenic Removal Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Arsenic removal refers to the equipment used to remove the arsenic from the water. It is necessary step to clean the drinking water, which can meet the state standards. Arsenic occurs naturally in groundwater, less commonly in surface waters. Arsenic is a known carcinogen, increasing the risk of cancer even at very low concentrations.

A wide range of technologies has been developed for the removal of high concentrations of arsenic from water. The most common arsenic removal technologies use precipitative process, adsorptive process, ion exchange process and membrane process. It can be widely used in the water treatment industry. With the development of economy, the water treatment industries will need more arsenic removal equipment. So, arsenic removal industry has a huge market potential in the future.

Segmentation by product type

Precipitative Process

Adsorptive Process

Ion Exchange Process

Membrane Process

Others

Segmentation by application:

Drinking Water Treatment

Industry Water Treatment

Others

In Global market, the top players include

Lenntech

Severn Trent Service

Tonka Water

AdEdge Water Technologies

Layne

RWL Water

Blue Water Technologies

Outotec

BioteQ Environmental Technologies

Everfilt

Harbauer

Hungerford Terry

Culligan

P2W

Kinetico Water Systems

HIDROFILT

Membrane Group

EconomyWater

Kent

Water Systems India

Matrix Eco Solution

Doctor Water

Zeolite

Yadong Bio Equipment

Beijing Zhongke

Tianyi Force

Jiangsu Yongguan

Beijing Ruda Shiji

Well Sun Group

Inike

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

