Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market outlook to 2025 – IBM,Microsoft, Oracle, SAP,Alice Technologies,Aurora Computer Services,Autodesk,Coins Global,Beyond Limits,Plangrid,Renoworks Software, Bentley Systems
Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The major driving factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are growing demand across end user industries, technological advancements have encouraged the organizations especially construction and engineering sector and the increasing digital data. In addition, a rapid surge in the growth of the digital data has been witnessed owing to the growing adoption of Building Information Systems (BIM), security sensors, drones, and machine telematics
This is encouraging construction companies to adopt advanced analytics solutions to take the full advantage of the huge amount of digital data and extract actionable insights. The major restraining factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are unstructured construction environment and lack of skilled workforce.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:Project Management
Field Management
Risk Management
Schedule Management
Supply-Chain Management
Others
By Industry:Residential
Institutional Commercial
Heavy construction
Others
By Component:Solutions
Services
By Stage of Construction:Pre-Construction
Construction Stage
Post-Construction
By Technology:Machine Learning & Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
By Deployment:Cloud
On-Premises
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
