Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market outlook to 2025 – IBM,Microsoft, Oracle, SAP,Alice Technologies,Aurora Computer Services,Autodesk,Coins Global,Beyond Limits,Plangrid,Renoworks Software, Bentley Systems

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are growing demand across end user industries, technological advancements have encouraged the organizations especially construction and engineering sector and the increasing digital data. In addition, a rapid surge in the growth of the digital data has been witnessed owing to the growing adoption of Building Information Systems (BIM), security sensors, drones, and machine telematics

This is encouraging construction companies to adopt advanced analytics solutions to take the full advantage of the huge amount of digital data and extract actionable insights. The major restraining factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are unstructured construction environment and lack of skilled workforce.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:Project Management

Field Management

Risk Management

Schedule Management

Supply-Chain Management

Others

By Industry:Residential

Institutional Commercial

Heavy construction

Others

By Component:Solutions

Services

By Stage of Construction:Pre-Construction

Construction Stage

Post-Construction

By Technology:Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

By Deployment:Cloud

On-Premises

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

