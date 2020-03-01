Arts and Crafts Tools -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Arts and Crafts Tools Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Arts and Crafts Tools in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Arts and Crafts Tools in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Arts and Crafts Tools market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Arts and Crafts Tools include the Color Pencil & Pen, Crayon, Art Marker and Craft Tools of Arts and Crafts Tools.

The classification of Arts and Crafts Tools includes Color Pencil & Pen, Crayon, Art Marker and Craft Tools, and the proportion of Color Pencil & Pen in 2017 is about 60%.

Europe is the largest consumption region of Arts and Crafts Tools, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2017. China is the second largest consumption region of Arts and Crafts Tools, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Crayola, FILA Group, Office Depot, Newell Brands, Staples inc, Shanghai M&G Stationery and Faber-Castell are the leaders of the industry. Their revenue account 60.34% of the global market.

In 2017, the global Arts and Crafts Tools market size was 3940 million US$ and is forecast to 5430 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Arts and Crafts Tools market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Arts and Crafts Tools include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Arts and Crafts Tools include

Crayola

FILA Group

Office Depot

Newell Brands

Staples Inc

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Faber-Castell

Societe BIC

Pilot-Pen

Kokuyo Camlin

Pentel

Fiskars

Pelikan Holding

Mundial SA

Beifa Group

Westcott

Market Size Split by Type

Color Pencil & Pen

Crayon

Art Marker

Craft Tools

Market Size Split by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Educational Use

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

GCC Countries

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Arts and Crafts Tools market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Arts and Crafts Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Arts and Crafts Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Arts and Crafts Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Arts and Crafts Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

