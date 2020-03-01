At A Cagr Of 6.2%, Global Swimwear Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of US$ 33,075.3 Mn By 2026

Researchmoz added latest report “Swimwear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Swimwear Market – Overview



The swimwear market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the swimwear market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the swimwear market throughout the forecast period across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The swimwear market has been analyzed in (US$ Million) in terms of revenue, in (Million Units), in terms of volume, and the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026 has been provided. The swimwear market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, fabric type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the swimwear market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive swimwear market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the swimwear market. Market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the swimwear market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in the swimwear market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, L Brands, Inc., Perry Ellis International. Inc., Pentland Group plc., Arena Italia S.p.A., ASICS America Corporation, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Wacoal Holdings Corporation, and Hosa International Limited. Key players operating in the swimwear market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market. Product development and acquisition and partnership are some of the main strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge.

The swimwear market is segmented as below:

Swimwear Market

By Product Type



– Athletic

– Non-Athletic

By Fabric Type

– Nylon

– Polyester

– Other Synthetics (Neoprene, Cotton, Polybutylene Terephthalate etc.)

By End-user

– Men

– Women

– Kids

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Specialized Stores

– Single Brand Stores

– Multi Brand Stores

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– South America

