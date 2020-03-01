Attractive Opportunities in the Viral Clearance Service Market 2019-2024
Viral clearance services refer to viral removal or viral inactivation service. Viral clearance studies are a critical element toward ensuring that an acceptable level of viral safety has been achieved for biological products. The goal of these studies is to demonstrate that the manufacturing purification process has the ability to inactivate and/or remove viruses that are known to contaminate or which may possibly contaminate the starting materials, as well as additional viruses that are models for a broad variety of viruses. Viral clearance studies provide a complementary strategy to direct testing of cell banks, raw materials and bioreactor harvests, which may not detect all viruses that could potentially contaminate the product.
The market for Viral Clearance Service is fragmented with players such as Charles River, , BioReliance (Merck), Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, Covance, ViruSure, Texcell, Bioscience Labs, Vironova Biosafety, Mérieux NutriSciences, WuXi AppTec, Syngene, Labor Dr. Merkare the global leading suppliers. Top three players occupy for over 39.43% market share in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Viral Clearance Service market will register a 20.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Viral Clearance Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Viral Clearance Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Viral Clearance Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Basic Service
Enhanced Service
Turnkey Service
Segmentation by application:
Research Institution
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Charles River
BioReliance (Merck)
Eurofins Scientific
Sartorius
Covance
ViruSure
Texcell
Bioscience Labs
Vironova Biosafety
Mérieux NutriSciences
WuXi AppTec
Syngene
Labor Dr. Merk
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Viral Clearance Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Viral Clearance Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Viral Clearance Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Viral Clearance Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Viral Clearance Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Viral Clearance Service by Players
Chapter Four: Viral Clearance Service by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Viral Clearance Service Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
