Attractive Opportunities in the Viral Clearance Service Market 2019-2024

Viral clearance services refer to viral removal or viral inactivation service. Viral clearance studies are a critical element toward ensuring that an acceptable level of viral safety has been achieved for biological products. The goal of these studies is to demonstrate that the manufacturing purification process has the ability to inactivate and/or remove viruses that are known to contaminate or which may possibly contaminate the starting materials, as well as additional viruses that are models for a broad variety of viruses. Viral clearance studies provide a complementary strategy to direct testing of cell banks, raw materials and bioreactor harvests, which may not detect all viruses that could potentially contaminate the product.

The market for Viral Clearance Service is fragmented with players such as Charles River, , BioReliance (Merck), Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, Covance, ViruSure, Texcell, Bioscience Labs, Vironova Biosafety, Mérieux NutriSciences, WuXi AppTec, Syngene, Labor Dr. Merkare the global leading suppliers. Top three players occupy for over 39.43% market share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Viral Clearance Service market will register a 20.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Viral Clearance Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Viral Clearance Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Viral Clearance Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Basic Service

Enhanced Service

Turnkey Service

Segmentation by application:

Research Institution

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Charles River

BioReliance (Merck)

Eurofins Scientific

Sartorius

Covance

ViruSure

Texcell

Bioscience Labs

Vironova Biosafety

Mérieux NutriSciences

WuXi AppTec

Syngene

Labor Dr. Merk

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Viral Clearance Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Viral Clearance Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Viral Clearance Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Viral Clearance Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Viral Clearance Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Viral Clearance Service by Players

Chapter Four: Viral Clearance Service by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Viral Clearance Service Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis



