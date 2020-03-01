Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
The term Virtual Reality (VR) is the combination of the words virtual and reality. The word virtual means near, while reality is what is experienced by humans. Therefore, VR means ‘near-reality’. VR aims to combine human senses such as hearing, touch and sight, with software and hardware to create an immersive exploratory virtual environment. More technically, VR is a three-dimensional computer generated environment, which an individual can explore and interact with, as well as perform a series of actions or manipulate objects within the environment.
In 2017, the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market size was 580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Healthcare
Simulaids
GE Healthcare
Virtual realities
Intuitive Surgical
WorldViz
CAE Healthcare
TheraSim
Siemens Healthcare
Vital Images
Laerdal Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Semiconductor Components
Sensors
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmacy benefit Management
Rehabilitation and Therapeutics
Patient Care Management
Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging
Medical Training
Fitness Management
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Semiconductor Components
1.4.3 Sensors
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmacy benefit Management
1.5.3 Rehabilitation and Therapeutics
1.5.4 Patient Care Management
1.5.5 Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging
1.5.6 Medical Training
1.5.7 Fitness Management
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Philips Healthcare
12.1.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.1.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
12.2 Simulaids
12.2.1 Simulaids Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.2.4 Simulaids Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Simulaids Recent Development
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Virtual realities
12.4.1 Virtual realities Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.4.4 Virtual realities Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Virtual realities Recent Development
12.5 Intuitive Surgical
12.5.1 Intuitive Surgical Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.5.4 Intuitive Surgical Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development
12.6 WorldViz
12.6.1 WorldViz Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.6.4 WorldViz Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 WorldViz Recent Development
12.7 CAE Healthcare
12.7.1 CAE Healthcare Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.7.4 CAE Healthcare Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CAE Healthcare Recent Development
12.8 TheraSim
12.8.1 TheraSim Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.8.4 TheraSim Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TheraSim Recent Development
12.9 Siemens Healthcare
12.9.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.9.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.10 Vital Images
12.10.1 Vital Images Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction
12.10.4 Vital Images Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Vital Images Recent Development
12.11 Laerdal Medical
Continued…
